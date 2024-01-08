Ricky Starks Thanks 'The Real Ones' For Support, Tries To Assuage AEW Fan's Concerns

After seemingly being on the verge during his first two years in AEW, Ricky Starks broke out big in 2023. Not only would he have memorable feuds with top stars such as Chris Jericho, Jay White, CM Punk, and Bryan Danielson, but he also picked up several accolades, winning the second Men's Owen Hart Cup in July, and capturing the AEW World Tag Team Championships with Big Bill in October. And with a big 2024 in his sights, Starks wanted to show appreciation for the fans, though it didn't quite go as he hoped.

Earlier on Monday morning, Starks took to X to thank his supporters, whom he referred to as "the real ones." Starks told the fans that he saw their support and that he was glad that they continued to believe in him and have his back. The statement, which would later be retweeted by AEW's official account, seemed innocent enough, until a fan responded to Starks' message by saying that while he believed in Starks, he wished that Starks still "believed in AEW," implying that Starks had given up on the promotion.

To the real ones, I always see you and glad you still believe in me and have my back. #Absolute — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) January 8, 2024

I believe in you, I just wish you believed in AEW. — SDC141099 (@SDC141099) January 8, 2024

In a now-deleted tweet, Starks stated that wasn't the case, trying to make it clear that he was still very much in AEW's corner.

"I still do [care] bud, I give 100% every time," Starks said. "This post is more about showing my gratitude for everyone. Fans should be reminded."

The odd social media interaction kicks off what should be a big week for Starks. First, he will take on Sammy Guevara in singles action at "AEW Dynamite: Homecoming" this Wednesday, before defending the AEW World Tag Titles with Big Bill against Guevara and Jericho on Saturday at "AEW Battle of the Belts."