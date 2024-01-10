Samoa Joe Lists Challengers He Wants To Face As The AEW World Champion

It's Samoa Joe's world and has been ever since he became the AEW World Champion at AEW Worlds End, defeating MJF and sending the top AEW star on the shelf. After a well-deserved week off, Joe is set to appear tonight on "AEW Dynamite: Homecoming," where he'll address his Worlds End victory, as well as who could be his first challenger for the title, with names like Swerve Strickland and HOOK already volunteering for the spot.

It's a subject Joe has already put a lot of thought into, as he revealed during an interview with "Sports Illustrated." While he made clear that he's ready to face anyone in the AEW locker room, he listed four names that he would like to see step up to the plate.

"Kenny Omega, when he's healthy, and Will Ospreay," Joe said. "Swerve Strickland and Hangman, they're both waiting for me. The matchups we can do are infinite. The possibilities going into this year are wide and varied, and it's going to be very fun."

Though he works for another company, New Japan star Kazuchika Okada was also mentioned as a possible challenger for Joe. The former seven-time World Champion is reportedly considering a move to the United States, with his New Japan contract set to expire, and Joe is ready to take Okada on, should he decide to make the jump.

"That's another first-time, fresh matchup you won't see anywhere else," Joe said. "He can come get it, too. That's for anyone. If someone feels like they want it, then show up–and we'll see what you've got. But if you come up lame, I will laugh in your face."