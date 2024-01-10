Video: Alex Shelley Receives Newly Designed TNA World Championship

A new era is set to begin as Impact Wrestling officially becomes TNA Wrestling as of Saturday's TNA Hard To Kill pay-per-view. Ahead of that show, company president Scott D'Amore presented TNA World Champion Alex Shelley with the new version of the title (via X).

.@ScottDAmore presents @AlexShelley313 with the brand new TNA World Championship. Subscribe to TNA+ with plans that include TNA #HardToKill and every single TNA event in 2024: https://t.co/2L2bLjnDN4 pic.twitter.com/3NXE1Krvjf — TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 10, 2024

"This feels right," Shelley said. "How's it look?"

The Motor City Machine Guns member will defend that new title this Saturday against Moose, who won a shot at the world championship in September's Feast or Fired match. Shelley has been Impact World Champion since June, when he defeated Steve Maclin at Impact Against All Odds. It is appropriate that Shelley holds the title as the company brings back the TNA moniker, as his history with the company dates back to 2004. Moose has his own past with the TNA brand, as he famously brought the title back in 2020 and proclaimed himself TNA World Champion for a time.

In addition to Shelley vs. Moose, Saturday's PPV will include Trinity defending the TNA Knockouts World Championship against Jordynne Grace amid rumors that Trinity may be headed back to WWE, where she was known as Naomi for quite a few years. The show will also feature Shelley's longtime tag team partner Chris Sabin defending the X-Division Championship against KUSHIDA and El Hijo Del Vikingo, and that match will be joined by Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone, an exciting four-way for the TNA World Tag Team Championship, and more. Just days ago, D'Amore presented Sabin with the new X-Division title in anticipation of Saturday's event, mirroring his presentation to Shelley today.