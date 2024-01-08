Video: TNA Wrestling's Scott D'Amore And Chris Sabin Unveil New X-Division Championship

A strong argument could be made that this week is the biggest in the history of TNA/Impact Wrestling, as the promotion rebrands from Impact back to TNA this Saturday at their Hard to Kill PPV event. The move has been several months in the making and has seen the promotion lock down several key talents, bring in some new ones, and make a few notable changes, including with their championship title belts.

One of those changes was highlighted Sunday afternoon on X when TNA posted a video featuring TNA President Scott D'Amore and X-Division Champion Chris Sabin. D'Amore put over Sabin's history in TNA/Impact and with the X-Division Title, before presenting him with a brand new X-Division belt. A gleeful Sabin called it "the honor of his life" to represent TNA as the X-Division Championship as he and D'Amore posed for a picture with the new title.

.@ScottDAmore presents @SuperChrisSabin with the brand new TNA X-Division Championship. Subscribe to TNA+ with tiers that include TNA #HardToKill and every single TNA event in 2024: https://t.co/SjpCtpS013 pic.twitter.com/zBoLlycq3S — TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 7, 2024

While plenty of wrestlers have been associated with TNA/Impact's X-Division, Sabin arguably has been its defining star since TNA's formation in 2002. He would first win the championship as a 21-year-old in 2003, and has since gone on to set the record for most X-Division Title reigns at 10, and the longest combined days as champion at 589 days and counting. Sabin's current reign began at the promotion's "Impact 1000" taping in September, where he defeated Lio Rush.

Sabin will have to work hard to hold onto this new championship, however, as he'll be defending the title in three-way action at Hard to Kill. His opponents will be KUSHIDA, who recently signed with TNA/Impact in December, and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo.