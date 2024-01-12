Photo: Saraya Reunites With Former WWE Star Backstage At AEW Dynamite

Much like her fellow AEW stars Bryan Danielson and Adam Copeland, former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya is enjoying something of a second life in All Elite Wrestling. Initially retired due to a neck injury, Saraya healed up during an extended hiatus, returning to the ring when she signed with AEW in 2022. Now, in addition to wrestling, Saraya has been able to reunite with old friends thanks to AEW's cross-country touring schedule.

In two new pictures on X (formerly Twitter), Saraya shared an emotional reunion with fellow former WWE star Vix Crow, known as Alicia Fox during her time in WWE. The two worked together for years, both in "WWE NXT" and on the main roster, sharing the ring together more than 75 times (according to Cagematch).

Sober sisters! So happy to be reunited with my girl @VIX_CROW she looks as beautiful as ever and still with a heart of gold 🫶🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/NDm9q6edah — SARAYA (@Saraya) January 11, 2024

"Sober sisters! So happy to be reunited with my girl [Vix Crow] she looks as beautiful as ever and still with a heart of gold," Saraya wrote.

Both Saraya and Crow have struggled with addiction issues in the past, with Crow coming out with her struggles with alcohol addiction in 2019. Crow's issues came to a head when she reportedly wrestled drunk at a WWE house show, an incident that led to the firing of longtime WWE producer Arn Anderson. Saraya also struggled with addiction to drugs and alcohol during and after her WWE career, with her addiction nearly costing her the major motion picture "Fighting With My Family." Saraya has since been in recovery for many years and credits her new AEW character as a different, more mature person than her "Paige" persona from WWE, citing her sobriety as a major factor in helping change her life and her outlook.