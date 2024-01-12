Dax Harwood Thinks This AEW Star Is Destined For The Main Event

Last year, FTR decided to stick with AEW for their next, and possibly final, contract cycle. Not only does this put the tag team in a position to solidify their legacy, but the two will also be able to help some of the company's younger talent develop. During a recent interview with Jeff Snyder on YouTube, FTR's Dax Harwood highlighted one young AEW performer in particular that he sees great things for in the future.

"This is the ascension of Daniel Garcia," Harwood said. "He [did] great in the Continental Classic. He's resonating with the fans. They're starting to care about him, and I think that at this time next year ... we'll be talking about Daniel Garcia in the main event."

Garcia currently finds himself in an interesting position within AEW. The young star was, at one point, in the middle of a prevalent storyline, finding himself torn between his allegiance to the Jericho Appreciation Society or the Blackpool Combat Club. Garcia chose the role of a sports entertainer in the JAS, sticking with the faction until it split up last year, with many saying an opportunity was missed to capitalize on Garcia's popularity.

Since the split, Garcia has been fighting and dancing his way back into the good graces of AEW fans. He recently took part in the Continental Classic tournament to close out last year, walking away with just one win. However, his performances backed up Harwood's opinion of the young star, and big things could be in store for the 25-year-old in AEW.

Most recently, he was seen helping keep Brody King from interfering in the match between the House of Black and FTR on last week's "AEW Collision." It remains to be seen if the Garcia-FTR alliance persists beyond fighting the House of Black, or if this is just a matter of briefly sharing an enemy.

