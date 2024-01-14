Crazzy Steve Beats Tommy Dreamer For The TNA Digital Media Title On Hard To Kill Pre-Show

TNA Wrestling kicks off a new era with a brand new Digital Media Champion.

Last night, TNA Wrestling hosted its 2024 Hard To Kill pay-per-view. Before the action of the show's main card unfolded, three matches were added to the Countdown to Hard To Kill pre-show, one of which saw ECW legend Tommy Dreamer defend the TNA Digital Media Championship against Crazzy Steve. Steve's original title shot, which took place in November, resulted in a disqualification after Dreamer struck him in the head with a fork. Steve later found himself with an opportunity for revenge when TNA ruled that their rematch at Hard To Kill would be contested under the stipulation of No Disqualifications.

Toward the end of this title match, Steve tied Dreamer's hands together with a roll of tape. With Dreamer sitting against the turnbuckle, Steve then stuffed Dreamer's shirt with forks before nailing him with a cannonball to his chest. As Dreamer staggered to his feet, Steve then laid him out with a second-rope DDT to secure the win, and the Digital Media Championship.

With Steve's victory, Dreamer's reign as Digital Media Champion officially comes to an end at 127 days. For Steve, this marks his first singles title reign under the TNA/Impact Wrestling banner. He previously held the TNA World Tag Team Championships alongside Abyss in 2016.

Crazzy Steve wasn't the only new champion crowned last night. In the show's main event, Moose defeated Alex Shelley to become the new TNA World Champion. "The Juggernaut" Jordynne Grace saw a similar outcome as she dethroned Trinity to become a three-time Knockouts Champion. New champions were also crowned in the Knockouts tag team division as Rosemary and Havok beat MK Ultra (Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly) to claim the Knockouts Tag Team Championships.