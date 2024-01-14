Backstage News On AJ Francis And Eric Young's Deals With TNA Wrestling

TNA Hard To Kill was rife with new faces as the former Impact Wrestling began its new era under an old name. From Nic Nemeth to Xia Brookside, there were new faces all over TNA Hard To Kill including the former "Top Dolla" AJ Francis.

According to Fightful Select, Francis does not currently have a contract with TNA but will continue working with the company for the time being. Francis was released from WWE for the second time after the finalization of the merger between WWE and UFC into TKO Group Holdings. The rapper, wrestler, and former professional football player released a music video with DJ Whoo Kid at last night's Hard To Kill event. Francis had initially been released during the COVID-19 pandemic but, much like Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain, was brought back when Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over the creative direction of WWE in 2022. Now that the former "Top Dolla" is back on the independent scene, he says he has no desire to be part of a tag team, instead hoping to strike out on his own.

The former Hit Row mouthpiece isn't the only roster member working on a reported handshake agreement, as former TNA World Champion Eric Young is also working with TNA on a similar agreement. Young last wrestled for TNA in October, while maintaining a healthy schedule on the independent scene, before returning at Hard To Kill, teaming with Frankie Kazarian in a loss to Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards.