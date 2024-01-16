AEW's Adam Cole Shares Wake-Up Call With Fans: 'I'm Done Playing Nice'

For the latter half of 2023, Adam Cole was the ultimate snake in the grass, only no one knew it until AEW Worlds End, when he ripped off the Devil's Mask and revealed he was the figure tormenting his supposed best friend, MJF, over the last several months. Since then, Cole and his cohorts, Roderick Strong, Wardlow, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett, have declared themselves The Undisputed Kingdom, with eyes on controlling AEW from the AEW World Championship on down.

First, though, Cole had a message for those who believe he's a bad guy for turning on his Better Than You Baybay teammate. Taking to X on Monday evening, Cole told those who labeled him as the villain that they needed to wake up, and that "being 'nice' gets you nowhere. Cole further claimed that every single person fans admired was out for themselves and that he would now be too, saying he was "done being nice."

Cole wasn't done, however, coming back with another tweet half an hour later, asking fans if they preferred this version of him that ran his mouth online. He accused fans of loving online drama, before stating he was comfortable in hell if defending his actions made him "the devil." He closed the rant by saying everyone knew he was right, and that it wasn't too late for fans to side with him or The Undisputed Kingdom.

I'm the bad guy?!?! 😂😂😂 2024 is wild. Ya'll need to wake up. Being "nice" gets you NOWHERE. Trust me...I know. #UndisputedKingdom @AEW Every single person you "love & admire" does what they want, when they want. I'm done playing nice. If you don't like it then tough shit. 😊 pic.twitter.com/EGEl1nHJDa — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) January 16, 2024

Is this what you want? People running their mouth online? Does this make you happy? You can't get enough of the online drama & BS...you LOVE it. If me finally defending myself makes me "the devil" then I'm comfortable in hell. It's not too late...you know I'm right.... https://t.co/ngJyStjlgV — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) January 16, 2024

While Cole is still recovering from injury, Strong appears set to put the first part of Undisputed Kingdom's plan in motion. The former Ring of Honor World Champion was victorious over Bryan Keith last week on "AEW Dynamite: Homecoming," and confronted AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy at "AEW Battle of the Belts IX" this past Saturday, following Cassidy's successful defense over Preston Vance.