Kevin Nash Weighs In On WWE Feud Between Shinsuke Nakamura & Cody Rhodes

As his quest to "finish the story" has rolled on, Cody Rhodes has found himself undertaking several side quests, most recently a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura. The two have battled on "WWE Raw" over the past two months, with Rhodes seemingly putting an end to the issue by winning a street fight last week, though Nakamura hinted on last night's "Raw" that the issues between them weren't over just yet.

Whether or not Rhodes and Nakamura will square off again, their program made a fan out of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. And that came as a shock to the former WWE and WCW World Champion, who revealed on the latest episode of "Kliq This" that he thought the feud would be a step back for Rhodes. Instead, he feels it was a positive, although there's one aspect of their last match he still doesn't get.

"I really thought that where Cody was going was wrong, but I think Cody has raised his opponent's level, back to when he meant something"," Nash said. "Because he was hot for a minute, and then he just kind of just fell off the earth. And I thought that it would be the opposite, I thought he would drag Cody's push down. But last week...they're in Portland, and they got with it.

"And the fact that they made it a f*****g No DQ, allowed it to be a little more diverse than the other matches had...and Cody got to show...I just thought it was a good piece of business for Cody. I'm still trying to figure out how somebody spits poison on other people, and it comes out of their mouth, that f*****g poison has no effect whatsoever while it's in their mouth."

