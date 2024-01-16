Matt Riddle Says WWE Star Helped Him Through Difficult Times In His Personal Life

Matt Riddle is praising his former "RK-Bro" partner Randy Orton following Orton's return to WWE after a serious injury that ended the pair's run as a team before Riddle's release from the company. Riddle recently appeared on "The Kurt Angle Show" and said Orton came back "looking like a stallion," hitting RKOs, and moving well. He said he's excited for Orton to be back, and he can't thank him enough for being his tag team partner.

"He really helped me out through a lot of tough times because I was going through a divorce at the time and everything else and he's been through a similar situation and he was just a real brother and especially, you know, when you're on the road, it's not like I can call anybody," Riddle said. "To have him there and be that supportive, because you know how Randy can be, and for him to be as supportive to me it was nice. Randy has a spot in my heart forever."

Riddle said he talked to Orton before his triple threat match on "WWE SmackDown" where he took on LA Knight and AJ Styles, before being put in a fatal four-way match for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. Riddle said he called and Orton was busy planning the match. He said Orton didn't call him back, but Angle laughed and said "That's just Randy." "He picked up, I listened to his voice. He's doing good, he's calling the match. That's all. I just wanted to check in anyway," Riddle said. Riddle and Orton began teaming in April 2021, with Orton initially being annoyed by Riddle's antics. Over the following months, Orton began to warm to "The Original Bro," and the team became known as RK-Bro. The pair even became "WWE Raw" Tag Team Champions the year the team formed.

