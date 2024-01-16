WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Compares Jinder Mahal & HOOK's Q Scores

AEW President Tony Khan's X rant regarding WWE's Jinder Mahal getting a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship in comparison to HOOK getting a chance at Samoa Joe's AEW World Championship is still being talked about across the wrestling world. Khan's social media tirade focused on win-loss records, something he's been passionate about in his company, and the fact Mahal had not won on television in over a year. Speaking on "Kliq This," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash weighed in on not just Khan's posts, but the "Q scores" of both HOOK and Mahal.

A Q Score, also known as a Q-Rating, measures the familiarity and appeal of a company, celebrity, or brand. The higher the score, the more highly regarded the person is among those who are aware of said person. The scores are commonly used in advertising, public relations, and the like. On the podcast, the WWE legend took shots at not just HOOK, but AEW overall. "But my whole thing is Q rating," said Nash. "If you put a f****** picture of Jinder and you put a picture of HOOK, I'm quite sure f****** Jinder is going to have a much higher Q rating ... Like tomorrow, on TBS, enjoy that, because you guys might not be on much longer."

Mahal lost his match against Rollins on Monday's "WWE Raw," which saw the champion suffer an apparent leg injury. HOOK is set to take on Joe this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" after calling out the champion on a recent episode of "AEW Collision." On last week's "Dynamite," the 24-year-old, who Khan noted in his posts is currently 28-1 in AEW, went to the ring to tell Joe their match would be taking place this week.