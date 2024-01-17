WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Appears Backstage On NXT, Gives Advice To Up-And-Coming Star

"WWE NXT's" Josh Briggs received some advice from a WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion backstage at the show on Tuesday. John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) approached Briggs as he was sitting in the back, watching his match from last week's episode, where he defeated Oro Mensah. After Briggs asked for advice, JBL said that he saw Briggs' match against Mensah, and it was a great win, but added that what Briggs "is looking for isn't there."

JBL said Briggs has shown his talent since he's gotten to "NXT," but he hasn't shown the world who Josh Briggs is. JBL compared the situation to himself when he "put up the beer and threw away the playing cards, referring to his gimmick change from hard-drinking APA mercenary to the Wall Street player who eventually became champion.

Back in November, JBL selected Briggs to compete in a Men's Iron Survivor challenge qualifying match, which Briggs won by defeating former "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes; he then moved on to the titular Iron Survivor Challenge at "NXT" Deadline to take on Dijak, Tyler Bate, Bron Breakker, and Trick Williams, who ultimately ended up winning the match. JBL was last seen on WWE TV coaching Baron Corbin on the main roster in October 2022 through February 2023, a partnership that ultimately didn't bear fruit and sent Corbin back to the "NXT" ranks.