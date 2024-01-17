WWE NXT's Cora Jade Shares Photo (And Fight Club Quote) Following Injury Announcement

WWE star Cora Jade has posted a photo following her ACL injury and has also included a quote from the popular film, "Fight Club," after her injury setback.

The WWE NXT star, who recently suffered an ACL injury at a live event, posted a photo on X of her leg in a brace, with a crutch beside her. She added a quote, spoken by 'Fight Club's' main character Tyler Durden, along with the picture: "It is only after we've lost everything that we are free to do anything."

It is only after we've lost everything that we are free to do anything pic.twitter.com/tpyGgKg1ZW — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) January 17, 2024

The 23-year-old injured herself at a WWE live event, in a match against "NXT" Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria. She had to be escorted backstage by WWE officials after the injury. A few "NXT" stars have suffered ACL injuries in the recent past, which includes the likes of Nikkita Lyons and Wendy Choo.

On this past week's "NXT," commentator Vic Joseph confirmed Jade's injury and announced that the former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion could be out of action for at least a year. Jade had only returned to the developmental brand in December at the Deadline show after being away for a few months and attacked Valkyria. The WWE star had walked out of the promotion and the locker room in August, but made a surprise return at Deadline.