AEW's Rush Shouts Out WWE Hall Of Famer As 'El Tio De La Faccion'

Last night on social media, AEW star Rush shared his praise for a WWE Hall of Famer who currently wears various hats in Tony Khan's promotion. Along with a photo of the two men face-to-face backstage, Rush wrote on X, "A true wrestler never stops learning, experience is available everywhere in AEW and learning from people you respect is KEY. Mark Henry is 'El Tio de la Faccion', the respected uncle you can always learn from and always willing to help us out." According to the translation website DeepL, "El Tio de la Faccion" means "The Uncle of the Faction" in English.

A true wrestler never stops learning, experience is available everywhere in #AEW and learning from people you respect is KEY. Mark Henry is "El Tio de la Faccion", the respected uncle you can always learn from and always willing to help us out.#LFI #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/rondejQLG4 — RUSH OFICIAL (@rushtoroblanco) January 16, 2024

Henry first joined AEW in May 2021, working as a commentator, coach, and talent scout. He arrived in Khan's organization after working for WWE since the mid-1990s. When Henry opened up about his roles behind the curtain last year, he indicated the joy of teaching has overtaken the thrill of performing in the ring. These days, "The World's Strongest Man," who assists wrestlers in areas such as match psychology and character development, feels more accomplished as a teacher, especially when a wrestler he's worked with goes on to become successful.



Meanwhile, former ROH World Champion Rush has gained plenty of experience since his in-ring career began in 2007. At the time, Henry was a key member of the "WWE SmackDown" roster. In May 2022, after successful stints with promotions such as CMLL and ROH, Rush signed a contract with AEW, renewing his deal with the promotion last summer after announcing his AAA departure.