Bully Ray Offers Some Direction To WWE Star Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has been calling out various stars on "WWE Raw" since turning heel last November when he joined forces with The Judgment Day for Survivor Series: War Games. On Monday's "Raw," McIntyre started the show by interrupting Cody Rhodes. The two went back and forth about how their career paths have been so similar, but McIntyre will "finish his story" before Rhodes finishes his. The segment was discussed on Busted Open Radio, where Bully Ray had some advice for McIntyre. He said the opening segment of "Raw" was "very strong" and he's been enjoying McIntyre's work and believing more in him on the microphone.

"You know, last week when Drew and Punk had their in-ring, I think I used the word 'whiney.' Drew was coming across whiney and I don't like that ... Cody actually threw the word 'whine' in his promo [Monday] night also," Bully said. "So, it does sound at times Drew was like, 'Oh, but it was supposed to be me' and 'Oh, woe is me' and 'What about Drew?' The more they get away from that, the better. I don't want to see a 6'5 bad mother trucker who looks like he could just walk through you whine. So good stuff last night. They started the show with Drew, they ended the show with Drew. [I'm] not really sure where Drew is going to wind up."

During McIntyre's heated segment with CM Punk, McIntyre declared himself for the Royal Rumble match, coming up on January 27 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg/Tampa. During the segment, McIntyre blurred the lines between reality and storyline, referencing Punk's checkered past and the fact Punk has never won a Royal Rumble. Following this week's segment with Rhodes, McIntyre appeared at ringside to brawl with Damian Priest during the World Heavyweight Championship match pitting Seth Rollins against Jinder Mahal, preventing Priest from cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase.