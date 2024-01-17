Samoa Joe Vs. Hook World Title Match To Air Commercial-Free On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

It's the biggest match of Hook's life tonight on "AEW Dynamite," as the FTW World Champion is set to challenge Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship. And according to AEW owner Tony Khan, it will be a World Title match fans will get to enjoy completely uninterrupted.

Taking to X on Wednesday afternoon, Khan announced that Hook vs. Joe will be presented commercial-free, meaning fans will get all of Hook and Joe without any picture-in-picture. Khan also teased an overrun for tonight's "Dynamite," saying that "Dynamite" could run "several minutes past the top of the hour," indicating an even longer overrun than "Dynamite's" usual five minutes.

Tonight on Wednesday #AEWDynamite on TBS, our main event @AEW World Title Match

Champion @SamoaJoe vs Challenger @730hook will be commercial free! TBS is ready for an overrun tonight, it's possible tonight's show will go several minutes past the top of the hour, see you tonight — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 17, 2024

The commercial-free block for Joe vs. Hook will only add pressure for the 24-year-old challenger, who has received an increased profile this past week after Khan compared his title shot to that of Jinder Mahal's, who unsuccessfully challenged Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Title Monday on "Raw." While Hook sports a 28-1 record going into tonight's match with Joe, he has yet to face a competitor the caliber of the AEW World Champion, with the closest being Jack Perry, whom Hook traded wins with earlier this year over the FTW World Title.

While the pressure is on Hook, it's also an important night for Joe, who will look to have a strong successful first title defense after defeating MJF to win the AEW World Title at AEW Worlds End weeks ago. Joe will also have eyes in the back of his head regarding "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland, who have both declared their intentions to win the AEW World Title and will both be making appearances tonight on "Dynamite."