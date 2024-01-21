WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Weighs In On What TNA Needs To Focus On

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his thoughts on what the revamped TNA should focus on moving forward and the steps that can help them recapture the glory days.

During a recent edition of his "Hall of Fame" show, a fan asked Booker T if the newly-rebranded TNA Wrestling could overtake AEW to be the #2 pro wrestling promotion in the USA. The Hall of Famer argued that TNA must only focus on themselves and not compete with anyone else.

"I don't know," said Booker T when asked if TNA can be #2 in the US. "I think #3 is pretty good if you do it right. I don't think they should think past what they're doing, and try to think about trying to be #2 or trying to be #1. I think they just need to be T-N-A. I think people would love it, I say it because when I was there back in 2009-10, those crowds were crazy. It was a buzz around TNA. If they could just get back to that, I think they'll be okay."

At last weekend's Hard to Kill pay-per-view, Impact Wrestling returned to their old TNA name, and the show had many surprises, which included a few debuts. The likes of former WWE stars Dana Brooke and Dolph Ziggler, now going by the ring names Ash by Elegance and Nic Nemeth, respectively, made their TNA debuts at the show, while Xia Brookside and Top Dolla also appeared on the show.

The promotion seems to have gotten off to a good start under the new brand name with reports suggesting that Hard to Kill had the largest gate for TNA in a decade.