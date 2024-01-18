Randy Orton Gets Candid About Sharing His WWE Survivor Series Return With CM Punk
Last November, wrestling veteran Randy Orton made his return from injury at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, joining the team of his longtime friend Cody Rhodes. Just minutes after Orton's team won their WarGames match, a major surprise took place: the return of CM Punk to WWE. Speaking on a recent edition of "The Bump," Orton discussed his feelings on having Punk return on the same night as his comeback.
"For a month prior, there [were] all these rumors online that I was coming back," Orton said. "But there [were] also rumors online that CM Punk was coming back. Instead of it being a surprise that it was me instead of Punk, they let everyone know the week prior. ... [It] kind of let the wind out of my sails a little bit."
After being out with an injury for well over a year, Orton stated that he could feel the anticipation for his return. When it was announced ahead of time to ensure fans didn't expect Punk, only for a deal to be worked out with Punk to return, Orton was initially upset. However, that feeling didn't last.
"I can tell that I've matured a lot ... because a part of me wanted to be irate, right?" Orton continued. "Like this was taken from me, this reaction from the crowd that I've been looking forward to for 18 months. But after all was said and done, I came out [and] got a great reaction, Punk came out [and] got a great reaction."
The Relationship Between Orton And Punk
While he was initially annoyed he wasn't able to surprise fans, Orton said that he felt good about the situation at Survivor Series when everything was over. On top of that, it sounds as though the longtime WWE star is excited to work with Punk once again.
"On a personal level, I was happy to have him back," Orton stated. "He's a hell of a worker, hell of a guy."
The WWE star acknowledged that he and Punk have some history, but they haven't been around one another for the last 10 years. While Punk had some controversy surrounding him during his previous WWE run, Orton said he knows better than anyone how people can change over time.
"He's more mature than he was," Orton continued. "As am I, and I think that when I saw him in Chicago, [I] shook his hand, gave him a little hug, and it was nothing but sincere. We were both happy to see each other and I want him to do great here, you know? And I think the feeling's mutual."
Both Orton and Punk are slated to be active at the upcoming 2024 WWE Royal Rumble. Punk will compete in the titular battle royale, while Orton is set to wrestle in a Fatal Four-Way also featuring Roman Reigns, LA Knight, and AJ Styles with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.