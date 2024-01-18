Randy Orton Gets Candid About Sharing His WWE Survivor Series Return With CM Punk

Last November, wrestling veteran Randy Orton made his return from injury at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, joining the team of his longtime friend Cody Rhodes. Just minutes after Orton's team won their WarGames match, a major surprise took place: the return of CM Punk to WWE. Speaking on a recent edition of "The Bump," Orton discussed his feelings on having Punk return on the same night as his comeback.

"For a month prior, there [were] all these rumors online that I was coming back," Orton said. "But there [were] also rumors online that CM Punk was coming back. Instead of it being a surprise that it was me instead of Punk, they let everyone know the week prior. ... [It] kind of let the wind out of my sails a little bit."

After being out with an injury for well over a year, Orton stated that he could feel the anticipation for his return. When it was announced ahead of time to ensure fans didn't expect Punk, only for a deal to be worked out with Punk to return, Orton was initially upset. However, that feeling didn't last.

"I can tell that I've matured a lot ... because a part of me wanted to be irate, right?" Orton continued. "Like this was taken from me, this reaction from the crowd that I've been looking forward to for 18 months. But after all was said and done, I came out [and] got a great reaction, Punk came out [and] got a great reaction."