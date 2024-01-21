WWE SmackDown Star Reportedly Training With Logan Paul Ahead Of Match At Royal Rumble

With the 2024 Royal Rumble premium live event just around the corner, set to take place on January 27 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg/Tampa, Florida, WWE United States Champion Logan Paul is getting ready.

According to PWInsider Elite, he's been training with Cameron Grimes in Puerto Rico this past week. Grimes is reportedly helping the champion get ready for his Rumble bout against Kevin Owens. Since making his debut on "WWE SmackDown" after being called up from "WWE NXT," Grimes reportedly has been viewed as a "slam dunk" by Triple H and other officials. Grimes was recently in action, working a dark match at Friday's "SmackDown" taping against Gable Steveson.

Paul won the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio at WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia back in November. Owens was involved in a number one contender's tournament on "SmackDown" for a shot at Paul's title and defeated Santos Escobar to get his chance at the Rumble. Owens also defeated former champion Austin Theory and "NXT" star Carmelo Hayes in the tournament. In the weeks following his win, Owens and Paul have been trading words, most recently with Paul appearing, and taking over, "The Kevin Owens Show" on Friday's episode of "SmackDown," which resulted in a brawl.

Grimes has been appearing more and more on "WWE SmackDown," after a lengthy absence on TV. Grimes was at peace with his sidelining, as he notes that there's only so much TV time and the blue brand is currently on a creative tear at the moment.