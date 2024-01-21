WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair Shares Encouraging News About Daughter Charlotte

Last month, Charlotte Flair suffered a trio of injuries – a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus – that has now left her sidelined for up to nine months. Despite the hefty setback, Charlotte seems to be taking her recovery in stride, as she was recently seen working out on a treadmill two weeks after her knee surgery. Charlotte's father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, has now provided another positive update (via "Busted Open Radio"), indicating that doctors have been immensely impressed by the progress "The Queen" has made in her rehabilitation so far.

"I was speaking with Dr. Dugas [of Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center] ... You know what he said to me? He said since he's been at the Andrews clinic, 30 years, [Charlotte] is one of the top three athletes that they have ever done surgery on. Now think about that. We're talking [former NFL and MLB player] Bo Jackson. I can go down the list of people – the Tommy Johns. He said, 'We consider her one of the top three athletes, not wrestlers, to ever come through the doors.' Her recovery, she is crushing it, guys," Ric said. "She's not going to come back faster than they will ever recommend, but that's unbelievable. I thought that might be one of the biggest compliments that anybody could ever get. It's unfortunate that it had to come from a doctor in a hospital, but I keep telling people, she's a different kind of cat."

Following surgery, which took place on January 4, Charlotte penned an emotional on social media, declaring that she was ready to refocus, rebuild, and when cleared to return, eventually conquer WWE's women's division again. Charlotte's last wrestled on the December 8 episode of "WWE SmackDown" — the same night she sustained her injury in a match against Asuka.

