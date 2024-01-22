Mark Henry Excited By WWE Royal Rumble Implications, Though Overshadowed By Entrances

Less than a week remains now before WWE's Royal Rumble PLE, featuring two of the most hotly anticipated matches of the year in the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble bouts. As per usual, the winner of each match will go on to get a championship match at WrestleMania 40 this April, and there's been plenty of speculation on who will win the bouts, and whether or not either match will feature any major surprises.

As a veteran of many Royal Rumble matches, Mark Henry understands the excitement over the match, especially regarding the winner. But as he and co-host Dave LaGreca discussed the Rumble on the most recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Henry stated his belief that the surprises will take precedence over the outcome.

"I'm more than excited about all the implications of the Rumble," Henry said. "But the implications take a backseat to the people coming out. The entrances is what make Royal Rumble. Man...on Saturday, a fan said something that made me almost jump out of this chair. He said 'What if we hit the coins hit the floor? And 'The Rainmaker' comes out?' I went 'Holy hell. What did you just say?' It blew my mind. That would be...wow. That's one of those moments that we'll remember for a long, long time."

Whether "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada does debut at the Rumble, as Henry theorized, or shows up in WWE later on remains to be seen. The soon-to-be former New Japan star is set to be a free agent come February, and is said to have strong interest from both WWE and AEW, where Henry currently works as a coach.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription