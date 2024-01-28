Booker T: Former WWE Star Has 'Golden Opportunity' To Show Company What It's Missing

WWE legend Booker T believes Ash by Elegance, formerly known as Dana Brooke in WWE, has the chance to show her previous employers what she's truly capable of in her stint in TNA.

The two-time Hall of Famer, during his latest "Hall of Fame" show, addressed recent comments by the new TNA star about not being afforded ample opportunities in WWE. He thinks that moving to TNA will allow her to showcase her talent and that she should grab it with both hands.

"Dana Brooke, she made a comment that she doesn't feel like WWE quite believed in her to really give her that shot," said Booker T. "I don't want Dana Brooke going to Impact [TNA] thinking that way because she has a golden opportunity now to let WWE see what they missed out on and that's by going out there and stealing the show. If she has that same thought process going into Impact/TNA, and if she doesn't get that shot to shine, that could be something that you know she could have missed the boat on thinking that the opportunity should have just been there because I'm coming to Impact Wrestling."

But, Booker T warned Ash by Elegance that it's not going to come easy for her and that she has to put in the hard yards to attain success as many of her peers are vying for the same top spot.

"I've seen so many guys leave WWE and go elsewhere thinking that, 'I'm going to do it over here.' But you've got to understand going over there, you're going to have to put the work in just as hard if you're going to rise up through that crop," said Booker T.

Ash by Elegance was released by WWE last September, and she recently debuted in TNA, appearing at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view.