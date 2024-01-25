Bully Ray Takes A Look At The 'Long Game' Of The WWE Landscape

Over the last few years, fan anticipation has risen toward one particular "dream match" in WWE: Roman Reigns against his cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. That match has never seemed closer to fruition than it does right now, with Johnson recently appearing on "WWE Raw" and teasing that he would come for Reigns' position as the "Head of the Table." As of now, though, it's not exactly clear whether this bout will take place in a few months at WWE WrestleMania 40 or a later date.

During a recent appearance on ESPN's "First Take," Johnson responded to a question about whether he'll appear at this year's WrestleMania by stating that he's a "longer gamer" and someone who likes to build things over time. Speaking on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," former WWE star Bully Ray shared what he believes that means for when Rock vs. Reigns might take place.

"WrestleMania is right around the corner," Bully said. "I don't know how much of a long game that there is."

While Bully doesn't feel that the company has enough time to properly set up Rock vs. Reigns for this year, he also isn't sure about 2025. After referencing rumors that Minneapolis, Minnesota will host WWE WrestleMania 41, the "Busted Open" host shared his belief that it's not the right venue for such a significant match. Additionally, the WWE Hall of Famer thinks that Johnson means for the match to happen in front of a record-breaking crowd, which is more evidence against WrestleMania 40 as well.