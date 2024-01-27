Five Hot Takes From The Week In Wrestling: What We Wish Had Happened & More (1/25/2024)

Last year, many wrestling fans began labeling the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships as "cursed" — a notion that WWE later played into by insinuating that The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn) put a magical spell on the titles. Last week on "WWE SmackDown," Fyre and Dawn returned to televised in-ring competition, challenging Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately, the menacing duo were swiftly defeated by Chance and Carter in less than three minutes.

Recent events suggest that these tag titles will likely shift into the possession of The Kabuki Warriors (Kairi Sane and Asuka), as the pair are slated to challenge Chance and Carter on this week's episode of "SmackDown." Ahead of this upcoming title match, WWE had a prime opportunity for Sane and Asuka to enact revenge on Dawn and Fyre while simultaneously launching a preemptive strike on Chance and Carter afterward.

I'm not usually in favor of a disqualification finish, especially when championships are on the line, but in consideration of the preexisting history with The Unholy Union (in which Fyre and Dawn attacked The Kabuki Warriors during December's Holiday Havoc match), interference seemed justified in this title match. Having Sane and Asuka attack Fyre and Dawn mid-match, and thus forcing a disqualification, not only keeps the titles on Chance and Carter heading into this week's title match, but it also preserves the intimidating and devious nature that The Unholy Union is built on. As a result, a disqualification victory for Fyre and Dawn may have been more beneficial for all the parties involved.

WWE's decision for Chance and Carter to retain cleanly, and in less than three minutes, however, weakens the appeal and credibility of Fyre and Dawn, who, eight months ago, carried the "WWE NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships.

Written by Ella Jay