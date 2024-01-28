Possible Spoilers On More Surprise Entrants, Debuts In WWE Royal Rumble Matches

The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble is just minutes away and, as always, there are shaping up to be a number of surprise appearances. For those interested in possible spoilers, Fightful Select has reported a few different possible names that may appear in both the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches.

Among those performers is former AEW star Jade Cargill. After signing with WWE last fall, Cargill has yet to make her in-ring debut with the company. The report noted that Cargill has been a part of creative discussions around the Rumble and she was seen at rehearsals for the match over the last few days.

Five different "WWE NXT" stars are reportedly present for tonight's show, though that isn't exactly confirmation that they'll appear; the company often brings backup performers in case plans need to change at the last second. However, Carmelo Hayes, Bronn Breakker, Roxanne Perez, Tiffany Stratton, and Blair Davenport have all been seen at the stadium for tonight's show.

One WWE star who may be making a return tonight is Liv Morgan. The former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion was injured last summer, disappearing from TV in the months since. Though Morgan was arrested last month and charged with possession of marijuana, it was reported at the time that there was no heat on Morgan within the company.

Lastly, Fightful Select has reported that Jey Uso will enter the Men's Royal Rumble in the first position, immediately followed by his brother Jimmy at number two. Though they've been on separate shows, Jey certainly hasn't forgiven his brother for costing him a victory against their cousin, Roman Reigns, last year at WWE SummerSlam. It seems the two will have a big spotlight tonight to show what they can do against each other in the ring.

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. all weekend for all your WWE Royal Rumble news, including live coverage of the event.