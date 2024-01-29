Ari Emanuel Reportedly Expected To 'Eradicate' Anything To Protect Businesses Like WWE

Last Thursday saw WWE rocked with a lawsuit filed against the company, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis, following allegations of sexual assault, exploitation, and trafficking. WWE's parent organization, TKO Group Holdings, addressed the allegations in a statement, and McMahon later resigned from his positions with both companies. Reporting on the matter, PWInsider noted that those thinking Ari Emanuel could feel somewhat benefited by McMahon's allegations would be wrong, considering he had not only bought WWE but had his daughter working in its HQ. Emanuel is also expected to ferociously eradicate anything that could potentially harm his businesses.

It was pointed out that Emanuel pulled out of a $400 million deal with Saudi Arabia in 2018 — something Vince McMahon's WWE refused to do and would later help to broker UFC's deal with the Kingdom — without blinking an eye. As such, he'll have no problem removing anything and anyone who could negatively impact business going forward.

The PWInside article also states that each defendant party mentioned in the lawsuit has 21 days to respond when it is confirmed they have been served, pending any petitions for requesting additional time. However, as of this morning, no one has been recorded as having been served. That said, McMahon's exit could be the first of many, as it was recently reported Endeavor could remove employees with close ties to the ex-WWE boss.

This is the first time since the 1950s that a member of the McMahon family hasn't been involved with a wrestling organization, going back to Vince McMahon's grandfather. WWE is said to be in a complete culture change after Endeavor's 2023 acquisition.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).