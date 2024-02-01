Booker T Says These Two WWE Royal Rumble Standouts Have A 'Bright Future'

WWE legend Booker T has praised the performances of Jade Cargill and Bron Breakker at the 2024 Royal Rumble, declaring that both of them already look like major superstars.

While speaking on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T said that both Cargill and Breakker didn't look out of place in the women's and men's Royal Rumble, respectively, and that they're going to be major names in the promotion going forward.

"Bron Breakker, Jade Cargill, I tell you what, I think more than anything, they both look like major superstars already. Jade Cargill, she's got like that star appeal, but Bron Breakker, coming out of 'NXT,' right off the bat, knocking it right out of the park. He stepped in there with the big guys and fit in pretty much perfectly," said Booker T. "I see a bright, bright for both of those guys. Jade Cargill [is] definitely gonna shake up the women's division, and she might even take over the women's division if she plays her cards right."

Breakker and Cargill made their first Royal Rumble appearances last weekend, with both impressing with their tenacity, speed, and power inside the ring. Breakker entered the men's Royal Rumble match at #20, eliminating four stars — Jimmy Uso, Finn Balor, Ivar, and Omos. Cargill, meanwhile, made her WWE debut in the women's Royal Rumble match, entering at #28 and eliminating three stars — Naomi, Nia Jax, and Becky Lynch.