The Week In Wrestling (1/25/24): 3 Promos That Rocked & 3 That Fell Flat

If you looked up the word "unexpected" in the dictionary, you would find a clip of Drew McIntyre absolutely overshadowing CM Punk, known chatterbox and notorious pipebomb promo maker, in a verbal exchange. See also: awesome.

McIntyre has been making great strides to improve his mic skills, and it showed on Monday night. McIntyre interrupted Punk's injury announcement and relished in his opponent's pain. It's classic heel behavior to kick an opponent while they're down, but it's even more despicable to strike at an opponent as vulnerable and emotional as Punk was in that moment. McIntyre's timing was good, but what made this promo extraordinary was just how evilly charismatic McIntyre was.

It would have been easy for McIntyre to claim that he was happy in Punk's loss, and move on. Instead, McIntyre employed a sort of call-and-response in his promo. He spoke at length about how his life post-Rumble elimination was full of nothing but strife and sleepless nights. Then, he peered at Punk like a scheming hyena, and told the world that as soon as Punk's injury hit news cycles, he "slept like a baby". He claimed he was never an overly spiritual person, but his enemy's torn tricep was the answer to all of his prayers. Putting in these short before-and-after comparisons is, in the most literal sense, an act of storytelling. McIntyre took the audience along for these anecdotes, and made us feel what he was saying. If the goal is to tell stories in the ring, this is it.

Throughout all the narrative techniques was an underlying stench of vitriol. Even as McIntyre offered his sympathy, there was not one moment where his tone communicated anything but hatred, in its purest form. This unadulterated emotion commanded everybody's attention — all of a sudden, people were not focused about how Punk's injury will cause him to miss WrestleMania, but how Punk's injury was the manifestation of all of McIntyre's wishes. McIntyre made Punk's torn about himself. He didn't just shift the power dynamic between him and Punk; he wholly stole whatever power Punk had in his own narrative. It was emasculating, it was dehumanizing, and it was something that was needed to boost the heelish character that McIntyre has been slowly becoming more and more confident in.

It is saying something when McIntyre's words were more compelling than Punk's. Punk is infamous for his pipebomb promo, and to people unfamiliar with his initial WWE run, he may be better known for his inflammatory statements and genuine talking style instead of any of his actual matches. So, when McIntyre is able to verbally supersede one the industry's best talkers in a segment literally revolving around Punk, that is a serious accomplishment. Even though the crowd was chanting "CM Punk", McIntyre stole the show, and it was just one more humiliation for the guy opposite of him.

This segment provided a great springboard (pun fully intended) for multiple storylines. Obviously, as Sami Zayn came in to defend Punk after a surprise attack courtesy of McIntyre, more kindling was added to the Zayn-McIntyre fire that had been burning since December. McIntyre also put himself in the prime position to legitimately take Punk's almost-guaranteed WrestleMania spot. There are so many opportunities for McIntyre, who before this, had just been a bad guy without much of a purpose. A fire has been lit within the Scot, and we are all the forest around him waiting to be burned down.

Written Angeline Phu