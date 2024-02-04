WWE NXT Stars Spotted Ahead Of Vengeance Day

The stars of "WWE NXT" are in Clarksville, Tennessee for tonight's WWE NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event, and even some of the unadvertised wrestlers are in town for the event.

PWInsider is reporting that Thea Hail, Riley Osbourne, Jacy Jayne, and Tatum Paxley are all in town ahead of the event. What the four wrestlers are in town for is not known and it is entirely possible that they will have no part in tonight's event. Hail, Osbourne, and Jayne are all in the Chase University stable, led by Andre Chase. The University had been suffering from financial difficulties due to Chase's gambling problem, but was saved by the sale of a "Ladies of Chase U" calendar, which led to Jacy Jayne's long-teased induction into the stable.

Paxley has been aligned with WWE NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria, recently saving the champion from an attack by Lola Vice and Elektra Lopexz. Valkyria is set to defend her title against Roxanne Perez, which is just one of three title matches on the show. The WWE NXT Championship and the North American Championship will both be defended as well.

One "NXT" talent that will not be in Clarksville for tonight's event is broadcaster and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who announced that he will miss the PLE, as well as some weeks of "NXT" programming to undergo a medical procedure. There is no word on who is replacing the former World Heavyweight Champion at the commentary desk tonight alongside his usual partner Vic Joseph.