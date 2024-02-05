Backstage News On How WWE Internally Views New Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Winners

WWE executives backstage are seemingly pleased with the pairing of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin, the new Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners.

As per a report by "Fightful Select," those behind the scenes in WWE have praised the duo, with "several important names" taking note of their performances in the ring. Those backstage have also been amazed at how quickly they have won over the fans. Some people backstage in WWE reportedly want the duo to continue together for a longer time, but it seems that Breakker is set to move to the main roster permanently, as early as this week's "WWE Raw." Breakker and Corbin won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic at this weekend's "NXT" Vengeance Day show, defeating the duo of Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in the final of the tournament.

The report further added that WWE is impressed with Breakker's athleticism, while his tag team partner Corbin was also praised for making the best out of his move back to "NXT." Shawn Michaels, who heads the developmental brand, recently stated that the duo has natural chemistry and that he was "blown away" by how well they worked with each other. Breakker and Corbin defeated Gallus in the first round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, while they won their semi-final against Nathan Frazer and Axiom.

Breakker received a lot of praise following his men's Royal Rumble appearance, where he showcased his brute strength and speed. After impressing in the Rumble, the former "NXT" Champion made an appearance on last week's "WWE SmackDown," where he was wooed by both "Raw" and "SmackDown" General Managers, Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis, respectively, and will soon make his decision regarding which brand he will wrestle in going forward.