Rhea Ripley Opens Up About Move From NXT To WWE Raw

WWE star Rhea Ripley has recalled her transition from "WWE NXT" to the main roster, and why she took time to figure out her character on the main roster.

Ripley, ahead of the Royal Rumble, appeared on "Notsam Wrestling," where she discussed how she had to adapt and experiment after being moved to "WWE Raw," which happened during the pandemic.

"When I was in 'NXT,' I had obviously found my way, my groove, what I was comfortable doing," recalled Ripley. "Then I got moved to 'Raw' while in the pandemic. I didn't know what people thought about me, I didn't know their opinion of Rhea Ripley, I couldn't get that feeling from the crowd because it wasn't there. So it took a lot of trial and error for me to try and figure out what the hell was going on and I just felt like I started to try and please people again and I didn't like that. That's the whole reason Rhea Ripley became the Rhea Ripley that you see today — like going into the second Mae Young Classic, that was when I pretty much had enough of everyone's crap and I was like, 'I'm going to do things my way. If it works, it works. If it doesn't, fire me, get rid of me. I don't care. It's my bad, I'll die on that sword.'"

The "Raw" star said that she tried to do things that she was comfortable with and what came naturally to her, which turned out to work in her favor.