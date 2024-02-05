AEW's Jeff Jarrett Reacts To The Rock's Appointment To TKO Board Of Directors

When it hasn't revolved around Vince McMahon and allegations of sex trafficking and abuse, 2024 in professional wrestling has so far belonged to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The WWE legend was named to TKO's board of directors on the same day the company announced a massive new deal with Netflix, and at the moment, he's set to make his return to the ring at WrestleMania 40, challenging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

One person who's thrilled about The Rock's rise to WWE power is Jeff Jarrett, who worked alongside the Hollywood star during the WWE Attitude Era in the late 90s. On the latest episode of "My World," Jarrett praised Rock, whom he referred to once as "Little Dewey," for securing his board of directors spot, which Jarrett believes now places Rock above everyone else in wrestling in terms of position.

"Hats off to him," Jarrett said. "It is amazing. What a payday...To me, I know Ari's super powerful and Shapiro, but we talk about in our business 'Hey, that guy is on top and that guy is on top,'...to me, Dwayne "I own The Rock now" Johnson, is on top of the industry. They're going to look to him on that board for wrestling expertise. Not business expertise...When you really drill it down, [and] they're sitting around the table on how to make a decision. Ari is brilliant in talent, there's no doubt about it. Nick Khan...he was an uber, uber, mega talent agent for years in his success. But when you get right down to the professional wrestling component of it...The Rock is the most powerful man in wrestling today."

