AEW Announces Price Drop Announced For Fight Forever Video Game

With all that's been going on with pro wrestling over the past month, let alone the past year, it's easy to forget that AEW's video game, "AEW Fight Forever," wasn't released all that long ago, arriving to all consoles back in June 2022. That appears to be enough time for AEW to make a decision that might lead to an uptick in sales. Taking to X at noontime on Monday, AEW announced that "Fight Forever" would be reducing its price going forward. The game will now be available at $29.99 for all consoles and PCs, a sharp decrease from its original pricing of $59.99.

If you've been holding out, the time to pick up your copy of #AEWFightForever is now! Starting today, AEW: Fight Forever is available at participating retailers for PS4, PS5, Xbox, Xbox X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC at just $29.99! pic.twitter.com/9sB4h9bpKZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 5, 2024

It's unclear what prompted AEW to lower the price for "Fight Forever," though it is common for prices on games to be reduced as they remain on the market. The game has continued to be expand since its release last year, adding modes such as the online "Stadium Stampede" match, "Beating the Elite," and several new wrestlers to its roster, including Keith Lee, "Timeless" Toni Storm, and The Acclaimed. Updates are expected to continue, as the game is set to be AEW's sole console game release for the foreseeable future.

The "Fight Forever" price reduction kicks off a week for AEW that promises to deliver even more news, particularly when it comes to "AEW Dynamite" this Wednesday. The show will feature "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland facing off for the third time, with the winner going on to challenge Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution. Also scheduled are Sting and Darby Allin challenging Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the AEW World Tag Team Titles, while AEW owner Tony Khan will make a "big" announcement, rumored to be related to free agent wrestler Mercedes Mone.