WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley Grades Triple H's Performance In Creative

Between a polarizing build towards WrestleMania 40 and the fact that his father-in-law Vince McMahon is facing a lawsuit and investigation into allegations of sex trafficking and abuse, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has plenty on his plate right now. But even if he cannot find time to read the lawsuit against McMahon just yet, he at least he can take solace in the fact that his former rival, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, thinks he's doing really good job booking "Raw" and "SmackDown."

On the latest episode of "Foley is Pod," the "Hardcore Legend" gave Triple H a glowing endorsement regarding his handling of WWE creative, particularly concerning how Triple H has handled long-term storylines.

"I'd have to give him an A+, because he has stuck to programs that needed the longevity," Foley said. "The character building has been really good. And I think you can see he has been given more reign to create the big shows the way he sees fit. And I think WWE's really benefiting from that."

While anyone can quibble with creative decisions, there's little doubt that WWE business has been on the upswing ever since Triple H assumed his role as head of creative in 2022, following McMahon's initial retirement from WWE. The promotion has continued to set records regarding both live event gates, PLE viewership, and other business metrics, most recently with their 2023 Survivor Series event, which was confirmed to have set the record for the highest drawing gate in the 36-year history of the event.

