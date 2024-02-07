Backstage Update On CM Punk Possibly Doing WWE NXT Commentary In Booker T's Absence

There was a bit of a hole at the "NXT" commentary table this Sunday at their Vengeance Day PLE after Booker T was forced to miss the event due to a medical procedure. With said procedure said to be keeping Booker on the shelf for the next little bit, many have been wondering who will be sitting in the WWE Hall of Famer's place to call the matches with Vic Joseph, with some speculation even turning towards injured WWE star CM Punk.

Alas, those hoping for Punk at the booth are out of luck. Fightful Select reports that Booker's replacement will be Byron Saxton, who will take the job for as long as needed while the five-time WCW Champion recovers. The long-time WWE commentator is a natural fit for the position, as he's been part of the commentary team for "NXT Level Up" since October 2022.

As for Punk serving as a commentator in Booker's place, there were said to be no discussions regarding Punk taking the role, and the injured WWE star is not expected to be around the WWE Performance Center for the next few weeks. Rumors about Punk taking the job originated from a recent podcast run by Punk's long-time friend Ace Steel, where it was thought Steel said Punk was planned for upcoming commentary work. As it turns out, Steel was misinterpreted and was merely suggesting commentary could serve as a good role for Punk.

In the meantime, Punk will look to continue rehabbing his torn triceps muscle, which he suffered at the Royal Rumble. The injury is expected to keep him out of the ring for the next four to six months, though Punk has remained positive, declaring on "Raw" this past Monday night that he would have the greatest comeback of all time.