Recently Returned WWE Star Naomi Weighs In On TNA Firing Scott D'Amore

On Wednesday, a shockwave was sent through the wrestling business when TNA Wrestling unexpectedly announced that Scott D'Amore had been replaced as president. Following this, former TNA star Naomi (aka Trinity) has shared her thoughts in a simple seve word statement posted to her X page.

"We don't play about @ScottDAmore! Ok bye," she wrote.

Although details on D'Amore's exit from the company remain foggy as of writing, Anthony Cicione was named as D'Amore's successor. The official press release on the TNA Wrestling website stated that D'Amore's contract had been terminated, with the decision reportedly said to have been D'Amore's in a Zoom call. Talent in attendance at the meeting were reportedly irate upon learning of the news, with a looming feeling of unease present given how respected D'Amore was behind the scenes.

D'Amore had been involved with TNA Wrestling since 2003, holding several positions off-screen, including road agent and a member of the creative team, and appearing as a member of Team Canada on-screen. He left the company in 2010 before returning in 2017, going on to become an executive vice president and later president in March of last year.

Naomi first appeared in TNA Wrestling on the May 18, 2023 edition of the show, and dethroned Mickie James as Knockouts Champion at Bound For Glory five months later. Following her final match in the company during a set of tapings on January 19, she returned to WWE at the women's Royal Rumble match and signed a contract to officially become a member of the "WWE SmackDown" roster the following week.