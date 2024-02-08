Speculation On Whether Brock Lesnar To Be Totally Removed From WWE 2K24 Console Game

Brock Lesnar was not named in last month's shocking lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE as a whole. However, an unnamed WWE performer is referenced multiple times in the sex trafficking suit, and that person was identified as Lesnar in the Wall Street Journal report on the suit. The former champion was promptly removed from the cover of the upcoming "WWE 2K24" video game in the days following the news.

In a new post from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, it is unlikely that Lesnar will be removed from the game entirely. While it wouldn't be impossible for the developers to remove Lesnar, doing so would likely result in a delay to the game, and that's something all involved parties would want to avoid.

Lesnar is factored in to be a notable part of the game's Showcase mode, which is set to cover a range of significant WWE WrestleMania matches from over the years. Removing the performer at this point would require many changes to the Showcase mode — something that would be incredibly complicated and costly this close to launch.

In last month's civil lawsuit, Grant alleged that former WWE CEO Vince McMahon coerced her into sending Lesnar explicit pictures as a part of the negotiating process for Lesnar's next contract. Plans were made for Grant to meet Lesnar in person, but according to the lawsuit, those plans fell through on at least one occasion. Just days following the lawsuit's filing, McMahon stepped down from his role as Executive Chairman of the TKA Board of Directors. Lesnar was heavily rumored to appear in this year's WWE Royal Rumble but was reportedly replaced by "WWE NXT" star Bron Breakker.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).