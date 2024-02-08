Bully Ray Explains The Importance Of Cody Rhodes Explaining His Decision To WWE Fans

It's an important Thursday on the Road to WrestleMania, as WWE will hold a press conference in Las Vegas, Nevada to announce several matches for WrestleMania 40 this April. One question that many are hoping is answered is whether The Rock or Cody Rhodes, or both, will be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, a situation made murky after Rhodes seemingly gave up a title shot for Rock last Friday, prompting a backlash from fans.

Rhodes' decision to step aside continues to irk Bully Ray, especially because Rhodes has yet to explain why he did what he did. During the latest episode of "Busted Open Radio," Bully explained why it was so important, should Rhodes not be reinserted into the title match, for "The American Nightmare" to explain his decision, or else risk coming off, as Bully put it, like a "schmuck."

"I don't give a s**t about the backstage politics or the smokescreens and the this and that," Bully said. "Within the world of storyline and professional wrestling, I have to know why my hero decided to step aside. And if I don't know why my hero has stepped aside, sooner than later, I'm going to scratch my head as to why I have so much faith in my hero.

"Right now, I don't care about strap matches with Shinsuke Nakamura, I don't care about any victory, any wrestling match, any Cross Rhodes, any of that s**t. All I want to know is 'Cody, why did you step to the side?' I have to understand why you, who were in the same breath as Hogan, Austin, and Michaels as a back-to-back winner, stepped to the side. Otherwise, it doesn't make sense."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription