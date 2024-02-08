Backstage Details Behind Sting & Darby Allin Winning AEW Tag Team Titles On Dynamite

Even with less than a month to go in his career, Sting found time to earn one more milestone on "AEW Dynamite" last night, when he and Darby Allin defeated Ricky Starks and Big Bill to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions. But as great as the moment was, it was one that Sting had to be talked into.

Fightful Select reports that the wrestling legend had long been against the idea of not only winning the AEW Tag Team Titles but the idea of even challenging for them. This was despite arguments from some backstage at AEW that Sting and Allin should at least receive a title shot, due to their undefeated record. Ultimately, however, the decision was made months ago for Sting and Allin to win the titles, with Sting going along with the plan.

In the end, Sting appears happy to have done so, as those within AEW described "The Icon" as "all smiles" following the match and post-match angle where Sting, Allin, and Sting's sons were attacked by the Young Bucks. With the Bucks all but confirmed for Sting and Allin's challengers at AEW Revolution, it was again reiterated that Sting was instrumental in the Bucks being chosen as his final opponents.

Another thing Sting was influential in, by accident, was AEW deciding to hold Revolution in Greensboro, North Carolina, as plans originally called for the event to be held in the Midwest. Instead, Sting's decision to retire at the event led to AEW deciding to hold it in a location "more fitting to Sting's history," paving the way for Greensboro.