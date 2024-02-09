AEW's Jeff Jarrett Discusses Cody Rhodes Finishing The Story In WWE

Since returning to WWE in 2022, Cody Rhodes has made it his mission to "finish the story" and become the first member of the Rhodes family to win the WWE Championship. At WrestleMania 39, "The American Nightmare" earned the opportunity to do that when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Unfortunately, Rhodes' efforts were done in vain as The Bloodline aided Reigns to victory, leaving Rhodes, and several pundits, in a state of shock. WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW roster member Jeff Jarrett looked back on this creative decision during a recent episode of "My World" podcast, expressing his belief that the title should have changed hands that night.

"I'm sure I said or felt it [during that time] – Look there's a lot of things going on behind the scenes that I have no idea about, but Cody came, he debuted, a year later [he's wrestling for the title at] WrestleMania in Dallas. Hell, my [son] Kody cried literally cried when he saw Cody walk down the ramp at that Mania. So for him to not win the title, and go out and be the flag bearer at live events, and carry the weight and everything with it, I thought they missed the opportunity last year ... The number of days of a reign, I think that's only internal we count that. To the wrestling fan, it's like 'Okay you're Super Bowl champion. You won that game. When the season starts back in September, it's irrelevant. It's completely irrelevant.' So a lengthy reign [like] Bruno's reign, Hogan's reign, whatever it may be, when the time's right to move the title, the time's right. I think they've missed a few opportunities."

While "The Tribal Chief" may be having a history-making title reign, Jarrett thinks WWE passed up a valuable opportunity to elevate Rhodes to the next level last year. Luckily for Rhodes, he now has a second chance to fulfill his dream. After winning his second Royal Rumble match last month, Rhodes has officially invoked a rematch against Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

