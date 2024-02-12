Eric Bischoff Predicts This WWE Star Will Disgust His Family At WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are currently set to main event WrestleMania 40 in a battle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. In a live reaction to the Wrestlemania 40 Kickoff event, Eric Bischoff speculated a potential storyline in which "The Tribal Chief" is disgraced by the family he continuously invokes.

Bischoff began by predicting a tag team match between Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins versus Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. He admitted that he did not know how it would happen, but used the tag team match as a backdrop for his explanation.

"What was it that brought Roman and Rock together?" Bischoff prompted. "Friday night, it was way different ... there was tension. They walked up, it was like a gunfight. Now, they're on the same team. What happened? What happened was family. The one thing that could bond Rock and Roman at this point is family. And it was about pride. 'Your grandfather would be disgusted with you.' That's all about pride. That, I think, is going to play into where this goes."

Thursday's press conference exploded when Rhodes insulted both Reigns and The Rock, by claiming that their current actions would be shunned by their grandfathers. Family has been an underlying theme throughout Reigns' entire run as "The Tribal Chief," and it is expected to be a central point as the story between Reigns, Johnson, and Rhodes continues.

"I think Roman will resort to something so hideous and despicable that it actually would be despised by the family," Bischoff claimed. "They would actually be disgusted by it."