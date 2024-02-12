WWE Releases Super Bowl LVIII Championship Title Belt

For several years now, WWE has awarded the winners of the annual Super Bowl with a special edition championship belt, with the Kansas City Chiefs accepting theirs during a locker room celebration last night. As part of the new partnership that WWE signed with the NFL last year, the company has also announced the release of a Super Bowl LVIII title belt that the public can purchase.

The championship belt features the logo from this year's Super Bowl, which took place in Las Vegas, Nevada. The belt, which can be purchased from the official stores of WWE, the NFL, and Fanatics, is currently priced at $549.99. This is the same price as the team-branded title belts that the company introduced last year when the partnership began. Those who act fast can also use a 25% discount to bring the cost of the championship belt down to a little over $400 before taxes by using the code provided on the official websites.

To celebrate their victory from last night, the side plates of the title will feature Kansas City Chiefs branding. The purple and red colors present in the Super Bowl LVIII logo will be the dominant colors along with the golden-hued color of the plates themselves.

Sharp-eyed wrestling fans may have spotted a couple of familiar figures on their TVs last night. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin sported a digitally enhanced mullet in an advertisement for Kawasaki, while Jade Cargill delivered a frog splash to Aubrey Plaza to promote Mountain Dew during the big game.