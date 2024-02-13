Video: WWE's Liv Morgan Discusses Her Chances At Elimination Chamber 2024

Liv Morgan booked her place in the upcoming women's Elimination Chamber match this week on "WWE Raw" by defeating Zoey Stark, continuing her revenge tour. She now has the chance to earn her spot at WWE WrestleMania 40, with the winner of the chamber set to challenge either Rhea Ripley or Nia Jax for the Women's World Championship, and that's something Morgan is ready for.

"I like to call Elimination Chamber, Elivination Chamber," she told WWE on X. "I think quite frankly I have the most experience out of any other female in WWE so I feel really, really, really, really, really, really good about my odds. Liv Morgan revenge tour, onto the next one. Watch me." Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair are already confirmed for the encounter, with three spots currently available. Naomi will face Zelina Vega while Shotzi competes against Tiffany Stratton on "WWE SmackDown" this week in qualifying matches, with a last-chance battle royal taking place next Monday to fill the final spot. Jade Cargill was reportedly set to take up that position originally, but it remains to be seen if that will happen.

Morgan has made it clear she's out for revenge since returning at the Royal Rumble, with Ripley being top of her list as she was the one who put her on the shelf in kayfabe. However, Stark did come close to stopping Morgan from reaching the Chamber during their qualification encounter. "Yes, speaking of revenge, as badly as I want revenge Zoey did not make it easy for me," Morgan said. "So, I just want to let you know Zoey it was nothing personal, it was just business."

