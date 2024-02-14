Bully Ray Details Effect The WrestleMania 40 Main Event Picture Is Having On WWE Raw

While the ongoing lawsuit/investigation into Vince McMahon continues to dominate headlines outside the WWE ring, inside it, the story has been all about Cody Rhodes, The Rock, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and who will be challenging whom for either the Undisputed WWE Universal Title or WWE World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 40. But while the storyline has drawn tons of scrutiny and attention, Bully Ray isn't sure it's been worth it.

During "Busted Open Radio" on Tuesday, the two-time Hall of Famer admitted the main event angle had taken up so much air that it had overshadowed the rest of "WWE Raw" for him this past Monday. While stopping short of criticizing the show as a whole, Bully did wonder if the ongoing Rhodes/Rock/Reigns/Rollins issue was perhaps taking too much attention away from the rest of the product.

"I don't remember the show from last night," Bully said. "I remember the Seth and Cody promo. I mean, I remember what went on, don't get me wrong. But it was very hard for me to concentrate on 'Raw' last night because I feel that the drop-off from Roman, Rock, Cody, and Seth right now to everything else is very steep.

"I almost feel like this main event angle has taken up so much of my brain and my thinking and my excitement and my confusion and everything else that's going on that I find it hard to concentrate on everything else that's going on. Because everything else going on, at least in my opinion, seems minimal by the grander of what the potential main event can be."



