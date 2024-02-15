Why Big E Says Seth Rollins Speaks For The WWE Locker Room

One of the repeated criticisms about WWE is the lack of title defenses surrounding Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. To some, Reigns' sparing appearances have magnified the prestige of the title. According to Seth Rollins, though, Reigns' part-time schedule has ruined the title and transformed it into a glorified prop of sorts. Given these concerns, Rollins has now stepped up to help Cody Rhodes – the winner of the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match – in his quest to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship away from Roman Reigns. And per his recent promo on "WWE Raw," Rollins is also keen on making sure the people take back their power.

During a recent episode of "WWE's The Bump," former WWE Champion Big E provided his assessment of Rollins' "Raw" promo, noting that Rollins' statements reflect the sentiments held by many members of the WWE locker room. "I think [Rollins] speaks for, in many ways, the locker room of guys who are there week in and week out," Big E said. "We're there on a nightly basis. We're there on the live events. That grind, it really builds a certain camaraderie and a certain respect for each other. Even if you don't see eye to eye, I respect that you're here every single night. But look, on the same hand, the goal is really, in many ways, to become a Roman, to become a Rock, to be in a position where you're not there every single night, where you're an attraction, where you are special. So it's really this dichotomy, this back and forth, which I really love."

Following a successful title defense against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight at the Royal Rumble, Reigns is now on track to put the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. While it remains unknown if Reigns will appear at WWE's Elimination Chamber show during the build to WrestleMania, WWE has confirmed that Rhodes and Rollins will be present at the international premium live event as they serve as special guests on "The Grayson Waller Effect."

