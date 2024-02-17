WWE SmackDown 2/16/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Look, I'll admit it: Logan Paul is a great competitor. His performance against The Miz might seem contradictory to that statement — Paul crumpled multiple times — but nobody's perfect. Paul has understood his role more than any celebrity who has stepped in between the ropes, and in another life, maybe he could have been a full-time WWE Superstar. That all being said, he does not need to bring the United States Championship — and his celebrity image — into the Elimination Chamber match.

There are several issues with this, and I'll start with the bad before transitioning into the worse. Paul is already a champion, and while the chance of WWE following through to make him a double champion is not impossible, it's extraordinarily slim. Really, Paul's talents are wasted in the Elimination Chamber match. In a card as empty as this event's is right now — there are only two non-Chamber matches and one episode of "The Grayson Waller Effect" planned — Paul would have been much-better utilized in a title defense. There are several midcarders open and ready to compete for the United States Championship, and they couldn't pick one to have Paul defend his title against? I've written at-length that Paul's championship reign leaves a lot to be desired in terms of activity, and while WWE and Paul have improved somewhat in that aspect, Paul's inclusion inside the Chamber only validates my concerns.

Speaking of my concerns, let's talk about Paul's celebrity status, and how WWE is putting too much stock in celebrity appearances. Paul's quick acquisition of the final spot in the Elimination Chamber match comes right off the heels of the whole The Rock/Cody Rhodes/Roman Reigns fiasco, which has been covered extensively. It is the belief of some — myself included — that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was inserted into what should have been a clean Rhodes-Reigns rehash in order to capitalize on his celebrity power. It makes sense: WWE is in a lot of hot water right now, and what better way is there to look good to investors and the general public than to have a name as big "The Rock" headline WrestleMania? You'd think that after the "#WeWantCody" phenomenon, though, WWE would have thought twice about replacing the spot of a crowd favorite and tried-and-true, full-time wrestler with a part-timer celebrity.

Nope! "The Maverick" took the last Elimination Chamber spot. At least Johnson was a wrestler before he became a movie star.

Just as there are many midcarders who could have easily been put in a feud with Paul, there are many top faces in the company that would have been a better fit for the Elimination Chamber. Sami Zayn comes to mind first, but other names such as Shinsuke Nakamura would have been better suited. Remember when Paul Heyman asked Jimmy Uso to win the Rumble and challenge Rollins on the January 26 episode of "SmackDown?" Why couldn't they follow that storyline heading into Elimination Chamber? So many possibilities were dashed, partially or entirely because WWE wanted to feature a famous person on their social media posts. While Paul's usurpation of a Chamber spot is not as in-your-face as The Rock trying to literally take Rhodes' title match, wrestling fans should be aware of this troubling pattern.

Paul has proved himself to be one of the best celebrity wrestlers in recent memory, but his talents and the talents of others were wasted when he took the final spot in the men's Elimination Chamber. Even if Paul has an absolutely stand-out performance in the Chamber, the fact that he was placed in the Chamber in the first place will soil any wonderful feat of athleticism he shows.

