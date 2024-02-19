Law Firm Launches Website To Help Victims Of 'Vince McMahon Or Anyone From WWE/UFC'

Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, Brock Lesnar, WWE, and others, as well as the federal investigations into McMahon's various alleged sex crimes, has opened up TKO Group Holdings to a bevvy of potential legal issues, as company management predicted when they listed McMahon as a possible liability in SEC filings following the merger of WWE and UFC.

A new website (wwesettlements.com) has been set up by Chicago-based law firm Pintas & Mullins, reaching out to anyone who was "sexually assaulted, made to feel uncomfortable, or witnessed sexual abuse by Vince McMahon or anyone from WWE/UFC." The inclusion of UFC underlines why TKO Group Holdings listed McMahon as a liability, as the MMA promotion has not been named in Janel Grant's lawsuit (outside of describing Brock Lesnar as a former UFC Champion), but the company's new position as WWE's sibling promotion means that UFC is inextricably linked to the situation following the multi-billion dollar merger between the two parties last year — a merger facilitated by McMahon while under federal investigation. The website launched by Pintas & Mullins mentions that investigation, as well as former WWE referee Rita Chatterton's allegations that McMahon raped her in 1994.

Laurinaitis has since turned on McMahon, calling himself a victim of the former WWE Chairman's manipulations and even corroborating Grant's accusations, as well as the accusations of those close to former WWE star Ashley Massaro, who claimed WWE was aware of her sexual assault in Kuwait during a WWE tour for US Armed Forces. The lawsuit has also revived interest in WWE's ring boy scandal, one of WWE's first major sex abuse scandals, leading to a former ring boy to come forward with his story.