WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash On The One Thing He Thinks WWE Should Never Have Done

The Undertaker's legendary undefeated streak at WrestleMania lasted until 2014, the year he was defeated by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30. The decision was controversial, to say the least, and many still believe it was a mistake. Speaking on his "Kliq This" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash expressed his own frustration with the end of the streak.

"The only thing that this company has done that I am absolutely, 100% sure should have never happened was, you never should've beaten Undertaker at WrestleMania," Nash said. "That streak, there was no upside to ever doing anything with that, because every WrestleMania you have, going forward, you had a 10-minute package about that streak ... that was something that was special, there was no reason to beat Mark."

One of the reasons Nash believes The Undertaker should have defeated Lesnar in 2014 is that Lesnar ultimately gained nothing from the victory — though Nash conceded there was one person who would have gained enough that ending the streak would have been worth it.

"If anybody was going to beat 'Taker, it should have been Bray," Nash said, referring to the late Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt, who lost to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 31, the year after the streak was broken.

In 27 appearances at WrestleMania, the Undertaker holds a record of 25-2 — he lost a second time in 2017 at WrestleMania 33, in the main event against Roman Reigns. His last WrestleMania match was the last official contest of his career, a cinematic victory over AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, while the world was shut down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite being retired from in-ring action, he continues to perform "The 1DeadMan Show" in theaters and venues across the world.