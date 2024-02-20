Kofi Kingston Jokes About Jimmy & Jey Uso, WWE 2K24

Ever since Jimmy Uso shockingly betrayed his brother, Jey Uso, back at SummerSlam, the two have seemingly been destined to collide with one another, something that has become apparent when the brothers faced off in the Royal Rumble match. But betrayal issues aside, the two brothers now have something else to fight over; their video game ratings.

Fellow WWE star Kofi Kingston was the one to point this out, taking to X on Monday evening to respond to a post about what Jimmy and Jey were rated in the upcoming WWE2K24 video game. Kingston jokingly was aghast that the two had separate ratings, pondering how that could be so since the duo were twins, all while tagging fellow New Day partners Big E and Xavier Woods in the post.

Something Kingston neglected to bring up was how much higher "WWE2K24" rates Jey over the brother who betrayed him. While Jimmy Uso is rated a respectable 84 overall in the upcoming game, Jey finds himself at a 90, among the highest-rated wrestlers to be found. While the reason for the higher ranking remains unclear, many will likely point to Jey's successful tenure as a singles wrestler in 2023, where he feuded with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, and had a strong run upon moving to the "Raw" brand.

Unfortunately for Jey, the higher rating did little to help him last night, when Jimmy helped cost him a chance to unseat GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. To add salt to the wound, Jimmy would viciously attack Jey in the post-match, in an angle that many believe will lead to a WrestleMania match-up between the two brothers.